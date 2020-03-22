Previous
Mother's Day by lucharem
Mother's Day

This is the card I gave my mum for Mother's day today! I've just cooked a Sunday roast for her and we are having a lazy afternoon in watching a film :)

I also started BSL lessons online today, and got 100% in my first assessment.
Lucy

