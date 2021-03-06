Previous
Next
Purple by lucien
Photo 439

Purple

This is a kindergarden - it is yellow but with many colourful shapes on it. It is probably the only house with something purple in my town :)
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Lucie

@lucien
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise