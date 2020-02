Taste of spring

We keep honeybees and today they were out flying taking the early pollen from crocus and aconites. I am trying to learn the art of macro and here I used a diopter which is very unforgiving (unless lucky enough with a a bit of sunlight). I now have extension tubes and researching speedlites. Will see what happens over the next few weeks. Love the world of macro, always find a subject but I’m not very good at it so can’t promise a photo a day .