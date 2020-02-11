Sign up
11 / 365
Outward flight
Took this bee shot against a naturally dark bush. I just upped the shadowing and very little else. Was quite pleased because I was trying to master the tracking function of my Sony and got it to work (I haven’t since!)
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
11
photos
26
followers
28
following
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
30th May 2019 7:18pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bee
,
flight
,
insect
,
bumble
