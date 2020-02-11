Previous
Outward flight by lucycameron
Outward flight

Took this bee shot against a naturally dark bush. I just upped the shadowing and very little else. Was quite pleased because I was trying to master the tracking function of my Sony and got it to work (I haven’t since!)
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
