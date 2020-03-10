Sign up
13 / 365
Charmed
The collective noun for a group of goldfinch is called a charm. Always a treat to see these colourful sociable birds. They seem to be -referencing sunflower hearts above everything else but need feeders on which many can perch at once.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
10th March 2020 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
charm
,
british
,
goldfinch
