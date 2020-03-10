Previous
Next
Charmed by lucycameron
13 / 365

Charmed

The collective noun for a group of goldfinch is called a charm. Always a treat to see these colourful sociable birds. They seem to be -referencing sunflower hearts above everything else but need feeders on which many can perch at once.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise