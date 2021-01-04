Previous
Jewelled web by lucycameron
Jewelled web

A spider web saturated with frozen droplets.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

LucyDolittle

@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
Photo Details

