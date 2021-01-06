Sign up
20 / 365
Snails pace
On a go slow today for sure. Think I am just delaying doing the jobs I should be doing!
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
snail
,
garden
,
closeup
,
mollusc
Diana
ace
What a great shot and wonderful tones, love the dof.
January 6th, 2021
