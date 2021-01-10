Previous
Puffball

A little puffed up Blue tit trying to keep warm.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
SwChappell ace
Great capture of this little guy
January 10th, 2021  
