Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Puffball
A little puffed up Blue tit trying to keep warm.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
1
1
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
24
photos
48
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
10th January 2021 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
bird
,
animal
,
tit
SwChappell
ace
Great capture of this little guy
January 10th, 2021
