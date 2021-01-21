Previous
Overwintering Retreat by lucycameron
Overwintering Retreat

Today the sun came out and was actually quite spring like. I noticed this leaf full of overwintering ladybirds with some stretching their legs!
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Amazing shot!
January 21st, 2021  
