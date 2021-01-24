Previous
Snow flurry by lucycameron
38 / 365

Snow flurry

Waited all day for our promised snow And then about 4pm we got a flurry. Too dark for photos and too grim to try. Dylan not too sure whether to risk it or not.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
