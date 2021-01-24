Sign up
38 / 365
Snow flurry
Waited all day for our promised snow And then about 4pm we got a flurry. Too dark for photos and too grim to try. Dylan not too sure whether to risk it or not.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
Tags
snow
,
cat
,
flurry
