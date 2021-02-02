Sign up
44 / 365
Awakening
It was such a treat to see not only the sun, but our hives stirring. They were taking pollen from the hellebores, aconites and the crocuses that are emerging. So lovey to see these signs of spring.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
3
2
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
44
photos
60
followers
92
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
2nd February 2021 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bee
,
spring
,
hellebore
,
honeybee
Anja
Beautiful details. Spring is on its way :-)
February 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How wonderful! A beautiful bee too.
February 2nd, 2021
Hazel
ace
So optimistic!
February 2nd, 2021
