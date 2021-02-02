Previous
Awakening by lucycameron
Awakening

It was such a treat to see not only the sun, but our hives stirring. They were taking pollen from the hellebores, aconites and the crocuses that are emerging. So lovey to see these signs of spring.
Anja
Beautiful details. Spring is on its way :-)
February 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How wonderful! A beautiful bee too.
February 2nd, 2021  
Hazel ace
So optimistic!
February 2nd, 2021  
