Previous
Next
47 / 365
Our little ginger snap
Today we actually had some warm sunshine and Dylan had a little happy relaxed little face as he soaked some up. Rarely cute but this photo was an exception.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
19
8
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
47
photos
64
followers
94
following
12% complete
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Views
31
Comments
19
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
5th February 2021 4:45pm
animal
,
cat
,
kitty
,
ginger
,
pet
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! Cute!
February 5th, 2021
Diana
ace
Your Dylan is quite a character, such a funny yet cute face.
February 5th, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
Is this your little stray you took in Lucy? He is the most beautifully marked cat....some serious good bloodline there .... looks more than your average moggy!
February 5th, 2021
haskar
ace
Lovely background. Cute shot.
February 5th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaw ! cute and looks as if he is in clover !!
February 5th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Such a precious cat portrait.
February 5th, 2021
Elyse Klemchuk
He looks very content!
February 5th, 2021
Geertje K.
ace
He really looks like he's in heaven! Sweet
February 5th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
February 5th, 2021
Yolanda
ace
beautiful pic!
February 5th, 2021
LucyDolittle
ace
@happypat
thank you Pat. No this is a new addition bought as a tiny kitten in June last year. He is very standard and very bad! The stray was rehomed.
February 5th, 2021
Lynn
ace
Lovely portrait
February 5th, 2021
kali
ace
he really is basking as cats do so well
February 5th, 2021
Jan Hall
ace
what a fantastic expression! love it!
February 5th, 2021
Nada
ace
Adorable
February 5th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
He looks very happy to be soaking up some sunshine. Great capture
February 5th, 2021
Dora Prokosh
ace
So funny that he has his eyes closed. Like a child. Very cute
February 6th, 2021
*lynn
ace
fabulous expression you captured! fav
February 6th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
Meditating Cat
February 6th, 2021
