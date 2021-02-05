Previous
Next
Our little ginger snap by lucycameron
47 / 365

Our little ginger snap

Today we actually had some warm sunshine and Dylan had a little happy relaxed little face as he soaked some up. Rarely cute but this photo was an exception.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Aww! Cute!
February 5th, 2021  
Diana ace
Your Dylan is quite a character, such a funny yet cute face.
February 5th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Is this your little stray you took in Lucy? He is the most beautifully marked cat....some serious good bloodline there .... looks more than your average moggy!
February 5th, 2021  
haskar ace
Lovely background. Cute shot.
February 5th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw ! cute and looks as if he is in clover !!
February 5th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Such a precious cat portrait.
February 5th, 2021  
Elyse Klemchuk
He looks very content!
February 5th, 2021  
Geertje K. ace
He really looks like he's in heaven! Sweet
February 5th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
February 5th, 2021  
Yolanda ace
beautiful pic!
February 5th, 2021  
LucyDolittle ace
@happypat thank you Pat. No this is a new addition bought as a tiny kitten in June last year. He is very standard and very bad! The stray was rehomed.
February 5th, 2021  
Lynn ace
Lovely portrait
February 5th, 2021  
kali ace
he really is basking as cats do so well
February 5th, 2021  
Jan Hall ace
what a fantastic expression! love it!
February 5th, 2021  
Nada ace
Adorable
February 5th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
He looks very happy to be soaking up some sunshine. Great capture
February 5th, 2021  
Dora Prokosh ace
So funny that he has his eyes closed. Like a child. Very cute
February 6th, 2021  
*lynn ace
fabulous expression you captured! fav
February 6th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
Meditating Cat
February 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise