Previous
Next
55 / 365
Long tailed tit
I adore these chatty friendly little birds but they do dart around and not keen on staying still. The collective noun for these birds is a Volery interestingly and are seen more often than not collectively.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
2
2
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
55
photos
64
followers
94
following
15% complete
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
13th February 2021 2:10pm
nature
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
bird
,
long
,
tit
,
tailed
Diana
ace
Such a great angle and wonderful bokeh.
February 13th, 2021
Jan Hall
ace
A fav for my fav birds
February 13th, 2021
