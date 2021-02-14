Sign up
56 / 365
Blue tit
This little blue tit was waiting for the artic winds to abate before visiting the suet blocks. The beast from the east was blowing remaining the snow from the garage roof but think now we are turning a corner and it’s going to warm up his week.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
tit.
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How beautiful!
February 14th, 2021
Judith Greenwood
ace
Bless his little feathers. Pond melting here so I won’t have to bash it with the broom handle. Here comes the mud!
February 14th, 2021
Jan Hall
ace
Yes things are definitely thawing here too....cue the mud! 😁 lovely little bird. The flakes of snow really make the shot.
February 14th, 2021
