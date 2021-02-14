Previous
Blue tit by lucycameron
Blue tit

This little blue tit was waiting for the artic winds to abate before visiting the suet blocks. The beast from the east was blowing remaining the snow from the garage roof but think now we are turning a corner and it’s going to warm up his week.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

LucyDolittle

@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How beautiful!
February 14th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
Bless his little feathers. Pond melting here so I won’t have to bash it with the broom handle. Here comes the mud!
February 14th, 2021  
Jan Hall ace
Yes things are definitely thawing here too....cue the mud! 😁 lovely little bird. The flakes of snow really make the shot.
February 14th, 2021  
