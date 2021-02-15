Previous
Hello Spring ……… by lucycameron
Hello Spring ………

………… Goodbye Beast from the East. Sun has come out, and the weather can actually be described as balmy! Our honey bees are out and about, collecting crocus pollen for their well deserved spring feast.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
So lovely!
February 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
February 15th, 2021  
