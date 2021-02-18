Sign up
Previous
Next
60 / 365
Just Chillin
I have a love hate relationship with squirrels, I do admire them but they do drive me mad when they clear the birds out of food. This little guy was waiting until the coast was clear of cats before making his move towards the feeders
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
cute
,
animal
