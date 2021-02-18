Previous
Just Chillin by lucycameron
60 / 365

Just Chillin

I have a love hate relationship with squirrels, I do admire them but they do drive me mad when they clear the birds out of food. This little guy was waiting until the coast was clear of cats before making his move towards the feeders
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

LucyDolittle

