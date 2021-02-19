Sign up
Long tailed Tit
These little birds have the cutest expressions ever with their little beady eyes! They are quite friendly and don’t seem to mind me hanging out the garage window!
Have a wonderful weekend everyone :-)
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
long
,
tit
,
tailed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful little tit , and a lovely composition ! fav
February 19th, 2021
