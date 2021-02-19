Previous
Next
Long tailed Tit by lucycameron
61 / 365

Long tailed Tit

These little birds have the cutest expressions ever with their little beady eyes! They are quite friendly and don’t seem to mind me hanging out the garage window!
Have a wonderful weekend everyone :-)
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful little tit , and a lovely composition ! fav
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise