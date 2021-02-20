Villain wearing Versace

This little yob comes in at number 4 in the Royal Horticultural Societies most wanted garden pest. They are thought to have arrived from Southern Europe probably on plants. They munch their way through aromatic herbs such as lavender and rosemary but to be honest I rather like them. The RHS suggests hand picking them off the bushes and stamping on them. I could never ever do that so these smart little fellows dressed in their metallic green and pink striped suits (at least in my garden) are here to stay.