Three in a bed by lucycameron
63 / 365

Three in a bed

I love the way these ladybirds overwinter huddled in groups in little seed heads. They always give a little pop of colour too when we need it most
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
17% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see - great find and shot ! fav
February 23rd, 2021  
