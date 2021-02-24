Sign up
Spring Morning
Three of my favourite signs of spring rolled into one - snowdrops, ladybirds and sun! Shout when you can’t take any more ladybirds!!
Actually give me good practice for macro so apologies for the repetition.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
24th February 2021 11:56am
flower
spring
insect
ladybug
ladybird
snowdrop
SwChappell
ace
Wow, excellent macro
February 24th, 2021
Steve Jacob
ace
Well captured. I like the composition
February 24th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super macro , composition and bokeh in the background - fav
February 24th, 2021
