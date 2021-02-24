Previous
Spring Morning by lucycameron
64 / 365

Spring Morning

Three of my favourite signs of spring rolled into one - snowdrops, ladybirds and sun! Shout when you can’t take any more ladybirds!!
Actually give me good practice for macro so apologies for the repetition.
24th February 2021

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
17% complete

Photo Details

SwChappell
Wow, excellent macro
February 24th, 2021  
Steve Jacob
Well captured. I like the composition
February 24th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Super macro , composition and bokeh in the background - fav
February 24th, 2021  
