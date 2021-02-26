Sign up
Squirrel Nutkin
Cheeky little chap adding to my garden wildlife mix. Except when he is about every other animal vanishes.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
rodent
