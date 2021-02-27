Previous
Next
Snug as bugs by lucycameron
67 / 365

Snug as bugs

Our garden is honestly alive with ladybirds. This is my unpruned, over wintered sage and is obviously like the Hilton for them.
I am hoping for an aphid free year!
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Awesome capture!
February 27th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise