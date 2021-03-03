Previous
Next
Vera Lynn by lucycameron
70 / 365

Vera Lynn

This one of hens bought last June and who we named Vera Lynn after the war time singer entertainer who died at the age of 103 last year.
She is a Sussex light hybrid and a good layer but our 12 hens really do wreck the garden!
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alison Tomlin ace
She looks very pretty and proud. I am very familiar with pets that wreck the garden.
March 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Ha ha! Lovely hen!
March 3rd, 2021  
Julie
Striking appearance. Great details, nicely composed.
March 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise