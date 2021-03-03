Sign up
70 / 365
Vera Lynn
This one of hens bought last June and who we named Vera Lynn after the war time singer entertainer who died at the age of 103 last year.
She is a Sussex light hybrid and a good layer but our 12 hens really do wreck the garden!
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
animal
,
chicken
,
pet
,
garden
,
hen
,
poultry
Alison Tomlin
ace
She looks very pretty and proud. I am very familiar with pets that wreck the garden.
March 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Ha ha! Lovely hen!
March 3rd, 2021
Julie
Striking appearance. Great details, nicely composed.
March 3rd, 2021
