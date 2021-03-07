Previous
Love bug by lucycameron
71 / 365

Love bug

Still sidetracked by ladybirds at the moment and keep seeing them in places I find hard not to photograph. The cute thing about this one is she has a heart.
Cold winds today but the sun did manage to make an appearance later afternoon.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

ace
Photo Details

Alison Tomlin ace
You could call him Herbie. Lovely spring capture.
March 7th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
Love the textures in the ladybird and the daff. And spring colour after all the browns is just a joy but I do think you have a ladybird farm or I’m not looking properly....
March 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
Another fabulous capture!
March 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Sweet!
March 7th, 2021  
LucyDolittle ace
@judithg hahah well your lovely moss covered statue was alive with them! Once you start looking you will see them unless (unlike ours) you garden is too tidy!
March 7th, 2021  
