Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
71 / 365
Love bug
Still sidetracked by ladybirds at the moment and keep seeing them in places I find hard not to photograph. The cute thing about this one is she has a heart.
Cold winds today but the sun did manage to make an appearance later afternoon.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
71
photos
67
followers
94
following
19% complete
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
27th February 2021 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
bug
,
daffodil
,
insect
,
ladybug
,
ladybird
Alison Tomlin
ace
You could call him Herbie. Lovely spring capture.
March 7th, 2021
Judith Greenwood
ace
Love the textures in the ladybird and the daff. And spring colour after all the browns is just a joy but I do think you have a ladybird farm or I’m not looking properly....
March 7th, 2021
Diana
ace
Another fabulous capture!
March 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sweet!
March 7th, 2021
LucyDolittle
ace
@judithg
hahah well your lovely moss covered statue was alive with them! Once you start looking you will see them unless (unlike ours) you garden is too tidy!
March 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close