Little pink puffball by lucycameron
76 / 365

Little pink puffball

I do love these long tailed tits. They have such wonderful little expressive eyes and plump pink bodies. This one was taking suet and sitting in the redcurrant bushes to finish his meal.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

LucyDolittle

@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
