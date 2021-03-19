Sign up
81 / 365
Pre flight checks
A fraction of a nano second later and I would have caught this ladybird at take off but I think it’s pretty cool seeing the spotted casing open like fancy car doors and the membranous wings deployed. Isn’t nature incredible?
Have a lovely weekend
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
action
,
flight
,
insect
,
ladybird
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! Amazing capture.
March 19th, 2021
Leli
ace
Stunning capture. Fav.
March 19th, 2021
Monica
Amazing timing!
March 19th, 2021
