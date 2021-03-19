Previous
Pre flight checks by lucycameron
81 / 365

Pre flight checks

A fraction of a nano second later and I would have caught this ladybird at take off but I think it’s pretty cool seeing the spotted casing open like fancy car doors and the membranous wings deployed. Isn’t nature incredible?
Have a lovely weekend
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
22% complete

View this month

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! Amazing capture.
March 19th, 2021  
Leli ace
Stunning capture. Fav.
March 19th, 2021  
Monica
Amazing timing!
March 19th, 2021  
