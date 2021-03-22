Previous
Wild plum blossom by lucycameron
83 / 365

Wild plum blossom

Used my 10x macro diopter on this wild plum blossom. So pretty close up
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

LucyDolittle

ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and dreamy , such a delicious pink - fav
March 22nd, 2021  
Anja
Love the different colors of the "seeds" (don't know what you call them, at the end of the stamen). Red, yellow, orange. Very pretty.
March 22nd, 2021  
Pat Thacker
Superb focusing on the tiny stamen tips with the soft pink petals behind, fav.
March 22nd, 2021  
