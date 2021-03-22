Sign up
Wild plum blossom
Used my 10x macro diopter on this wild plum blossom. So pretty close up
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
LucyDolittle
ace
@lucycameron
I was on 365 years ago and became a diligent and involved member. Want to rejoin as I start to learn the art of macro....
flower
macro
pink
blossom
closeup
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and dreamy , such a delicious pink - fav
March 22nd, 2021
Anja
Love the different colors of the "seeds" (don't know what you call them, at the end of the stamen). Red, yellow, orange. Very pretty.
March 22nd, 2021
Pat Thacker
Superb focusing on the tiny stamen tips with the soft pink petals behind, fav.
March 22nd, 2021
