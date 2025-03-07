Pick and Mix

Anyone who knew me when I was on here before would know I am not short of an animal or two and when I do become short in the case of the chickens, I hatch more! My flock started to dwindle and was left only with a couple of silkie bantams, one went broody (regular occurrence with that breed!) and so I decided to buy a batch of “pick and mix” hatching bantam eggs on eBay. This was one of those that hatched 🐣. A bizarre looking hen not much bigger than a pigeon and sporting a pretty amazing plumage. It is a polish- silver laced bantam and easy to photograph for obvious reasons, sight slightly hindered by its hairstyle!

