Previous
Pick and Mix by lucypics
2 / 365

Pick and Mix

Anyone who knew me when I was on here before would know I am not short of an animal or two and when I do become short in the case of the chickens, I hatch more! My flock started to dwindle and was left only with a couple of silkie bantams, one went broody (regular occurrence with that breed!) and so I decided to buy a batch of “pick and mix” hatching bantam eggs on eBay. This was one of those that hatched 🐣. A bizarre looking hen not much bigger than a pigeon and sporting a pretty amazing plumage. It is a polish- silver laced bantam and easy to photograph for obvious reasons, sight slightly hindered by its hairstyle!
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

🐞Lucy Dolittle

ace
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
What an amazing bird! Interesting narrative too
March 7th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Hello and Greetings from Edmonton Alberta Canada. Great capture
March 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! great narrative , made me chuckle !! what a beauty , but how does she find her way about !! fav
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact