Ladybird 🐞
4 / 365

Ladybird 🐞

The ladybirds have started to emerge from their overwintering hiding spots but they are in for a shock - cold weather will be back next week.

9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

🐞Lucy Dolittle

@lucypics
🐞Lucy Dolittle
