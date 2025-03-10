Previous
Chance Encounter by lucypics
5 / 365

Chance Encounter

Despite living smack bang in the middle of the countryside, I have yet to see an owl other than a flyby at night. On my dog walk this morning, I saw a shape on the fence and realised to my amazement it was a barn owl (not pigeon as I first thought). Returned after my dog walk and he was still there hunting hopping from fence to fence. Forced my way through thick blackthorn hedging trying not to crack too loudly, and finally got a shot without a twig in my way. Feel very lucky to have had such a precious experience.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

🐞Lucy Dolittle

ace
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact