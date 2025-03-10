Chance Encounter

Despite living smack bang in the middle of the countryside, I have yet to see an owl other than a flyby at night. On my dog walk this morning, I saw a shape on the fence and realised to my amazement it was a barn owl (not pigeon as I first thought). Returned after my dog walk and he was still there hunting hopping from fence to fence. Forced my way through thick blackthorn hedging trying not to crack too loudly, and finally got a shot without a twig in my way. Feel very lucky to have had such a precious experience.