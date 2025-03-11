Owl on the Fence

Returned again today to the meadows to see if I could catch a glimpse of the barn owl. It seems that she has claimed the land (which has laid fallow for a year) as her own. It demonstrates that if land is not interfered with and left untouched, magical things happen as a result. I dare say the land will eventually be sold then mowed, hacked back etc and this beautiful creature will move on. For now my mornings have got a whole lot more exciting.

I love photographing wildlife in its raw form, wildlife I chance upon and am lucky enough to capture.

Ethical photography probably best describes my passion.

Thank you for stopping by and for all your Favs on “Chance Encounter” yesterday.