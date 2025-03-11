Previous
Owl on the Fence by lucypics
Owl on the Fence

Returned again today to the meadows to see if I could catch a glimpse of the barn owl. It seems that she has claimed the land (which has laid fallow for a year) as her own. It demonstrates that if land is not interfered with and left untouched, magical things happen as a result. I dare say the land will eventually be sold then mowed, hacked back etc and this beautiful creature will move on. For now my mornings have got a whole lot more exciting.
I love photographing wildlife in its raw form, wildlife I chance upon and am lucky enough to capture.
Ethical photography probably best describes my passion.
Thank you for stopping by and for all your Favs on “Chance Encounter” yesterday.
🐞Lucy Dolittle

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to see him still in residence , and looking very contented on his perch! A lovely shot - so prominent with his white breast . I hope the land will lie fallow for another year or two for him ! ( greatly unlikely I suppose !! )
March 11th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
March 11th, 2025  
