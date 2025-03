Yellow hammer

Country people say that the yellow hammers song is “a-little-bit-of-bread-and-no-cheese”. We have a “charm” living alongside our Roman Roman road in the hedges. This bird always fascinated me because of its song (which inspired Beethoven and also Enid Blyton) but also their eggs which look like they have been doodled on hence their name “scribble lark”.



Thank you for taking a country walk with me ☺️