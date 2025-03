Fallow Deer

We have a private wood in the village and know the deer are often there but they are very secretive and rarely can be seen. I decided to walk slowly around looking through gaps and hedges to see if I could catch a glimpse. I saw some deer like shapes and focused as best I could. I have to be honest, my eyes aren’t as sharp as they used to be and so took this not really knowing if they would be in focus. The light landed to my advantage and found the uploaded result quite exciting.



This was taken in February and uploaded today