More a lark than an owl!

This owl clearly prefers and early morning over a lie in! Suits me as helps me get up in the morning to see if she is there.



I was lucky to get quite close (I’m not very stealthy and quiet) and after this shot she must have heard my crashing about and flew away to a much further fence post.



Thank you all for your comments and favs, my phojo is coming back having restarted this project