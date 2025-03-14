Previous
More a lark than an owl! by lucypics
More a lark than an owl!

This owl clearly prefers and early morning over a lie in! Suits me as helps me get up in the morning to see if she is there.

I was lucky to get quite close (I’m not very stealthy and quiet) and after this shot she must have heard my crashing about and flew away to a much further fence post.

Thank you all for your comments and favs, my phojo is coming back having restarted this project
