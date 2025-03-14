Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
More a lark than an owl!
This owl clearly prefers and early morning over a lie in! Suits me as helps me get up in the morning to see if she is there.
I was lucky to get quite close (I’m not very stealthy and quiet) and after this shot she must have heard my crashing about and flew away to a much further fence post.
Thank you all for your comments and favs, my phojo is coming back having restarted this project
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
0
1
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
@lucypics
I'm back! I was previously an avid 365'er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven't been able to...
9
photos
24
followers
42
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Views
1
1
Main album
ILCE-6300
14th March 2025 8:42am
View Info
View All
Public
nature
,
wildlife
,
barn
,
bird
,
animal
,
owl
