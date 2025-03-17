Previous
Blue Tit by lucypics
12 / 365

Blue Tit

The shrubs are busy with these little fellows plucking bits and bobs for their nest building.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

🐞Lucy Dolittle

ace
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
March 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such the sweetest of our little garden birds ! A lovely capture , I have them busily picking ( I assume) at the flowers of the flowering cherry ! - Perhaps to adorn their nest !!!!!!! fav
March 17th, 2025  
Helene ace
Adorable
Fav
March 17th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Love this!
March 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Such a delightful and beautiful little bird! I wish we had them here!
March 17th, 2025  
