13 / 365
Little plump Robin
This little chap was singling his heart out and seemed quite tame. Wish he had sat on the blossom rather than blackthorn but at least he stopped to allow me to faff about long enough to get a shot.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
🐞Lucy Dolittle
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
Tags
life
,
nature
,
bird
,
wild
,
robin
,
british
Pat Knowles
ace
They are adorable aren’t they & seem to love company.
March 18th, 2025
Anne
ace
Gorgeous shot Lucy
March 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So adorable , I have two regulars in my garden - they seem to be getting on well together !!
March 18th, 2025
