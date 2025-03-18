Previous
Little plump Robin by lucypics
13 / 365

Little plump Robin

This little chap was singling his heart out and seemed quite tame. Wish he had sat on the blossom rather than blackthorn but at least he stopped to allow me to faff about long enough to get a shot.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

🐞Lucy Dolittle

ace
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
They are adorable aren’t they & seem to love company.
March 18th, 2025  
Anne ace
Gorgeous shot Lucy
March 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So adorable , I have two regulars in my garden - they seem to be getting on well together !!
March 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact