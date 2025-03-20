Previous
Evening Hare by lucypics
Evening Hare

On my drive back from seeing mum today I noticed a hare in a field sitting in the evening light. Stopped car and walked back to try and get a shot. He was a long way away but was quite pleased to have got some detail at least.
Barb ace
Nice catch light on his eye!
March 20th, 2025  
Anne ace
How lovely! Great catch
March 20th, 2025  
