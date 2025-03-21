Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
Common Kestrel
Taken yesterday by the side of the road. My husband pulled over and I got a shot hanging out the window! Beautiful birds and a lucky drive by.
Thank you for your comments. Sorry I have been a bit slow at commenting back, need more hours in the day!
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
2
2
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
16
photos
25
followers
43
following
4% complete
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Main album
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
20th March 2025 3:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
of
,
prey
,
kestrel
Martyn Drage
ace
That's so cool, what a great shot
March 21st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is impressive looking. Great capture.
March 21st, 2025
