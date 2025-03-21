Previous
Common Kestrel by lucypics
Common Kestrel

Taken yesterday by the side of the road. My husband pulled over and I got a shot hanging out the window! Beautiful birds and a lucky drive by.
Thank you for your comments. Sorry I have been a bit slow at commenting back, need more hours in the day!
🐞Lucy Dolittle

@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
Martyn Drage ace
That's so cool, what a great shot
March 21st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is impressive looking. Great capture.
March 21st, 2025  
