17 / 365
Tiger Tiger Burning Bright ……
We have twins Franklin and Benjamin who like to trash the daffodils as they pounce on each other.
Caught Franklin about to ambush.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Main album
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
21st March 2025 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
spring
,
pet
,
bengal
carol white
ace
Great capture of him eyeing up his prey. Love those green eyes. Fav 😊
March 22nd, 2025
Helene
ace
Super cute picture.
Do you lay down completely to take the picture?
Fav
March 22nd, 2025
