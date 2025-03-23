Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Snail on box
End of a wet, miserable day without any photo opportunities coming my way. Made do with a snail on the box hedge and decided I liked its expression. Rather cuter than I imagined a snails face to be!
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
1
2
🐞Lucy Dolittle
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
6
1
2
Main album
ILCE-6300
23rd March 2025 5:09pm
macro
snail
garden
closeup
carol white
A super macro capture. Fav 😊
March 23rd, 2025
