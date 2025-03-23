Previous
Snail on box by lucypics
18 / 365

Snail on box

End of a wet, miserable day without any photo opportunities coming my way. Made do with a snail on the box hedge and decided I liked its expression. Rather cuter than I imagined a snails face to be!
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

🐞Lucy Dolittle

ace
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
carol white ace
A super macro capture. Fav 😊
March 23rd, 2025  
