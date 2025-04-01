Sign up
21 / 365
Brown Hare
My favourite of animals, in fact reading a book at the moment called “Raising Hare”. It is a magical book and very fitting I should see this beauty on my dog walk this morning.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
🐞Lucy Dolittle
@lucypics
I'm back! I was previously an avid 365'er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven't been able to...
Tags
wildlife
,
animal
,
spring
,
hare
Pam Knowler
ace
So lucky to see this beauty on your walk. We only see the odd squirrel and George chases after them.
April 1st, 2025
