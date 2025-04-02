Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Meadow Trio
Country life in rural Cambridgeshire, wouldn’t change it for the world 🐂
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
2
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main album
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
2nd April 2025 7:34am
Tags
cattle
,
animals
,
farm
,
cows
,
countryside
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! aren't they enjoying the sunshine this morning ! What a lovely trio , relaxed with the world ! Super shot ! fav
April 2nd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
April 2nd, 2025
