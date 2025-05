Sunset owl

There is a barn owl that hunts in the countryside around where I live. I often see him/her in the mornings sitting on a post in an overgrown meadow but tonight I went for a walk at sunset and was treated to a display of flight between field posts as she followed the ditch line. I loved the fact she was tinged pink as the sun started to disappear. It is lovely to know she shares my walks and her hunting ground is more widespread than I first thought.