Damselfly in macro by lucypics
Damselfly in macro

Because I wear reading glasses now I find macro a real challenge! Still love it though, and still love being able to look back at the image and study the beauty of nature in minute detail.

Sorry I’m so haphazard in my commitment to a daily photo and commenting but guess dipping in and out keeps me slightly in touch with this community. Will try harder 🥴
12th May 2025 12th May 25

🐞Lucy Dolittle

@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
