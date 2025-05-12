Sign up
26 / 365
Damselfly in macro
Because I wear reading glasses now I find macro a real challenge! Still love it though, and still love being able to look back at the image and study the beauty of nature in minute detail.
Sorry I’m so haphazard in my commitment to a daily photo and commenting but guess dipping in and out keeps me slightly in touch with this community. Will try harder 🥴
12th May 2025
12th May 25
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
@lucypics
I’m back! I was previously an avid 365’er with photography and the community here becoming somewhat of an obsession! I haven’t been able to...
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th May 2025 9:48am
nature
,
wildlife
,
macro
,
insect
,
damselfly
