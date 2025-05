Hunting for Breakfast

We have a barn owl in our village regularly hunting in some meadows left fallow. A footpath runs alongside and its luck of the draw whether he is close enough. This morning, he was sitting in a perfect spot where his outline against the sky made him stand out. He was intent on something moving in the undergrowth but I didn’t hang about as didn’t want to upset his morning routine. Never seen a Mrs Owl but hope he does have a family