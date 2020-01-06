Previous
Next
Uva Mira by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1097

Uva Mira

wine estate which is the highest one on the slopes of the Helderberg. The house belongs to the owner, the wine tasting is on the right. From there one can see the whole False Bay including Cape Point.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
So beautiful!
January 6th, 2020  
*lynn ace
Such a beautiful place, love the pink flowers!
January 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise