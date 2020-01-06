Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1097
Uva Mira
wine estate which is the highest one on the slopes of the Helderberg. The house belongs to the owner, the wine tasting is on the right. From there one can see the whole False Bay including Cape Point.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3275
photos
236
followers
171
following
300% complete
View this month »
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
Latest from all albums
1086
1088
1087
1089
1096
1088
1097
1090
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
4th December 2019 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
uvamira-stunning-view-good-wine
Lisa Poland
ace
So beautiful!
January 6th, 2020
*lynn
ace
Such a beautiful place, love the pink flowers!
January 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close