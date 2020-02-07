Previous
A different perspective by ludwigsdiana
A different perspective

of the Helderberg with the Hottentots Holland mountain range in the distance.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
gloria jones ace
Outstanding clarity, layers
February 7th, 2020  
Wylie ace
beautiful blues
February 7th, 2020  
