An old Gum tree by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1130

An old Gum tree

full of lichen. I loved the tones and shapes of this.
8th February 2020

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Taffy
I agree -- the tones and shapes make this such an interesting scene. Almost a block print with texture.
February 8th, 2020  
Gosia
Great texture.
February 8th, 2020  
