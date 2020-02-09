Sign up
Photo 1131
Full moon
rising over the Olive grove last night.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
full-moon-olive-grove
Taffy
ace
Wonderful moon -- especially capturing the golden hue.
February 9th, 2020
