Photo 1143
A flock of Flamingos
for Flamingo Friday! As is was taken through the window of a fast moving car, it has an almost abstract look. There were so many all over us and we could not stop! I was so sad to let this moment slip by.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3413
photos
244
followers
177
following
313% complete
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1132
1134
1142
1133
1135
1134
1143
1136
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
5th February 2020 6:05pm
Tags
flamingos-plenty-driving-traffic-not-stopping
Sharon Lee
ace
Great capture
February 21st, 2020
KWind
ace
Wow... what a great capture!
February 21st, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Oh, wow.
February 21st, 2020
*lynn
ace
nice capture! Bet that was wonderful to see!
February 21st, 2020
